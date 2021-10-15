Kohli reveals how tough bio-bubble life is for players

It has not been easy for the Indian cricketers to stay in bio-secure bubbles forced by the COVID-19 outbreak. Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Friday to depict how tough it's to play while staying in bio-bubbles.

A weary Kohli is seen tied to a chair in what seems a promo or commercial shoot ahead of the forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup. Though funny, Kohli has reminded one and all how tough it has been for the players.

This is what playing in bubbles feels like. pic.twitter.com/e1rEf0pCEh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2021

The Indian team has been on the road from June starting with the ICC World Test Championship final followed by the Test series in England and the ongoing IPL 2021 in the UAE.

The T20 World Cup begins in the UAE and Oman on Sunday and runs till November 14. India open their campiagn against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.