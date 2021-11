Kerala all-rounder Keerthi K James has been selected to the India 'D' squad for the forthcoming Senior Women's Challenger Trophy One-Day Championship.

The 24-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram is an off-spinning all-rounder.

Keerthi had picked up 11 wickets from five matches in the recent Women's Senior One-Day Trophy held at Dehradun.

The quadrangular tournament involving India 'A, India 'B', India 'C' and India 'D' wil be held at Vijayawada from December 4 to 9.