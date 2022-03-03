Don't write me off: Sreesanth

Veteran Kerala pacer S Sreesanth has made it clear that he has no plans to retire soon. The 39-year-old, who made a return to first-class cricket after a long gap of nine years, was overlooked for Kerala's Ranji Trophy matches against Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh after a rather ordinary show against Meghalaya in their Elite Group A opening game. Though Sreesanth tweeted that he has suffered an injury, neither the Kerala Cricket Association nor the Kerala team management has given any official statement about his injury.

"These are my new ball bowling last game. Unless and until u guys watch me play .pls don’t write me off looking at scorecard. Lots of love and respect to each and everyone of u..I have much more to offer to cricket ”I will never ever give up,” tweeted Sreesanth on Wednesday evening.



The former Indian player also shared videos of his bowling from the game against Meghalaya on his Twitter handle. Sreesanth had returned figures of 11.5-2-40-2 and 9-0-57-0 on his Ranji return.