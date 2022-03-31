Malayalam
IPL 202: Super Giants put CSK in to bat

PTI
Published: March 31, 2022 07:26 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja
CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: Twitter@IPL
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants skipper K L Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Andrew Tye replaced Mohsin Khan in the LSG playing XI.

For CSK, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius and Mukesh Choudhary came in for Adam Milne, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

 

The teams: Lucknow Super Giants: K L Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), M S Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.

