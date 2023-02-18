Malayalam
Warner out of 2nd Test due to concussion, Renshaw returns to XI

PTI
Published: February 18, 2023 10:58 AM IST
David Warner
David Warner in action. Photo: AFP/Brenton Edwards
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Star Australia opener David Warner will miss the remainder of the second Test against India after suffering a concussion with Matthew Renshaw coming on as his substitute.

In the 10th over of the Australian innings on Friday, Warner was struck on the head by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. The southpaw, who was also hit on the elbow earlier, had received on-field medical attention.

However, he did not undergo a concussion test. The 36-year-old did not come out to field when India batted.

"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," a Cricket Australia statement said.

After the end of play on the opening day fellow opener Usman Khawaja had said warner was "a little bit weary".

"A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment," Khawaja had said.

Warner's concussion means a return to the side for Renshaw, who had been dropped from the playing XI after an underwhelming first Test where he scored 0 and 2.

