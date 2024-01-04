Sachin Tendulkar sums up opening day's action in witty tweet

The opening day of the second Test between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town so wickets falling like nine pine. The hosts were bundled out for 55 after Dean Elgar opted to bat on winning the toss.



However, the Proteas bounced back to bowl India out for 153 as the tourists suffered a stunning collapse which saw them lose six wickets for the addition of no run.

South Africa fared better in the second innings as they reached 62/3 at stumps, still trailing India by 36 runs.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to X to sum up the engrossing day's action.

"Cricket in ‘24 begins with 23 wickets falling in a single day. Unreal! Boarded a flight when South Africa was all out, and now that I'm home, the TV shows South Africa has lost 3 wickets. What did I miss?," wrote Tendulkar.