Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to mother's illness

Rajkot: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England as he flew back to Chennai to attend to his ill mother. BCCI provided an update on the development but did not mention that the medical issue relates Ashwin's mother. However, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla posted on X that it's off-spinner's mother, who has fallen sick.



"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," BCCI said in a media release.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the statement added further.

A few minutes later, Shukla posted on X, "Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

India will play the remainder of the third Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers.

It is understood that Ashwin might not be available for the remaining two Test matches in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11). As far as off-spin bowling replacement is concerned, team already has Washington Sundar in its ranks.

The other possible replacements, outside the squad are veterans Jayant Yadav and Jalaj Saxena along with young Pulkit Narang.