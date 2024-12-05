Returning skipper Rohit Sharma is willing to step down the batting order to accommodate K L Rahul for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia beginning Friday in Adelaide.

Rahul scored 77 in the second innings of the Perth Test that India won by a handsome margin of 295 runs. He also held a 201-run opening stand with centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit feels it is important to not disrupt the rhythm.

“He (Rahul) will open the innings. I will play somewhere in the middle,” Rohit told reporters on the eve of the day/night Test. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah had deputised for Rohit, who had been on a paternity break.

Opener Rahul had said he was comfortable batting in any position, but Rohit thinks his 'brilliant' teammate must be allowed to continue at the top of India's batting order. “We want result, we want success. Those two guys at the top they batted brilliantly in Perth. I was watching from home. Rahul was brilliant to watch. He deserves that place at this point in time.

“There is no need to change that now, maybe things will be different in future. Personally, it not easy for me (to move down), but for the team, it made a lot of sense,” Rohit said.