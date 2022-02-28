Malayalam
FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions until further notice

Reuters
Published: February 28, 2022 11:32 PM IST
A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 27, 2022. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national and club teams from all competitions until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, the bodies said in a joint statement on Monday.

"Football is in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee had urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer's World Cup.

The IOC said it was needed to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.

The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.

Sports bodies across Europe already had moved against Russia on Monday by refusing to host or play against teams from the country.

