CWG 2022: Sable breaks national record en route to silver

Birmingham: Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase while Priyanka Goswami also clinched a medal of the same hue in the women's 10,000m race walk on a productive day for India in the Commonwealth Games athletics competition here on Saturday.

Goswami also scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event.

With the two silver, the Indian athletics team's medal count swelled to four and it has already gone past the number in 2018 Gold Coast where the country had won a gold, silver and bronze each in track and field.

High jumper Tejswin Shankar and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had won a bronze and silver respectively in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:11.20s to better his earlier national record of 8:12.48 and finish behind Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot (8:11.15). Another Kenyan Amos Serem took the bronze with a time of 8:16.83.

Kibiwot had finished fifth in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month with a time of 8:28.95s while Sable had ended a disappointing 11th, clocking 8:28.95s in the slowest ever 3000m steeplechase in the history of the showpiece.

With the silver, Sable made amends for his disappointing performance in the World Championships.

A farmer's son from Mandwa village in Maharashtra's Beed district, the Indian Army man had the satisfaction of beating World Championships bronze medallist Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya who finished sixth here with a time of 8:34.96.

Sable, who has earlier served at the Siachen Glaciers before taking to athletics, has been on a national record breaking spree in recent times. He had clocked 8:12.48 when he finished fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.





