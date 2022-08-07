Eldhose Paul first Keralite to win individual gold at Commonwealth Games

Birmingham: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul became the first Keralite to win an individual gold at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Ernakulam won the gold with a personal best of 17.03m, while his training partner and statemate Abdulla Aboobacker took the silver with an effort of 17.02.

Eldhose led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events.

Eldhose produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt.

Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

India had won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

Eldhose had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump finals at the recent World Championships at Eugene, Oregon. He finished ninth at the Worlds.

Eldhose is employed with the Indian Navy and represents Services in the domestic competitions. He's being trained by M Harikrishnan at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

Eldhose is a product of Dronacharya T P Ouseph and made his mark while studying at Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.

(With inputs from PTI)