Paddy field owners to get royalty

Agricultural land owners who have kept their paddy fields ready for cultivation without introducing other crops will be paid Rs 2,000 per hectare per year as royalty. This will be limited to active farmers even if they have tried alternative crops such as lentils and grams and vegetables along with paddy.

Those who had left their paddy fields fallow can also benefit from the royalty scheme provided they guarantee that they would cultivate their paddy fields directly or through farming agencies. However, royalty will stop if the land continues to be fallow for three more years.

Apply for royalty on www.aims.kerala.gov.in through personal log in or through Akshaya centres.

