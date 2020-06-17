Balachandra Menon recalls how he met Rajinikath, the superstar

Veteran actor Balachandra Menon reveals the story of the unique bond that he shared with Kollywood super star Rajinikanth. He revisits some nostalgic memories in the online segment called Filmy Fridays, that throws light into the early days of his career. The actor reveals it was yesteryear actress Srividya who predicted that Rajinikanth would become a super star one day.

“I saw Rajinikanth for the first time at a hotel, in Chennai, where I was working as a journalist. I noticed that he was surrounded by some youngsters who did menial jobs at the hotel. He entertained his audience with antics like throwing up his cigarette and catching it in his mouth. I couldn’t help but notice the person who was the center of attention. Later, I asked one of the workers who that person was. He replied that the man does some magic tricks like throwing the cigarette and then catching it in his mouth. He then added that the man was an aspiring actor as well. But, I thought he must be crazy to act like this if he was interested in acting,” recalls Balachandra Menon.

The actor says he saw the person a few more times when he went there to have food. One day, the man approached Balachandra Menon and said, “Sir, my name is Sivaji Rao. I am studying cinema here; I wish to act in the movies. Can you publish an article about me in the newspaper that you work? I would become successful even if I land opportunities in Malayalam. I am alright with any language.” Rajini handed over some of his photographs in various poses and requested Balachandra Menon to help him.

Balachandra Menon, who was impressed by the youngster’s enthusiasm and passion, prepared an article by including his photographs and sent them to the head office in Thiruvananthapuram. But his superiors didn’t publish the report as they thought it was pointless giving space for such matters in their magazine. However, the young man kept enquiring whether the article has been published whenever he met Balachandra Menon. Menon said it would be published soon as he wanted to keep the youngster’s spirits high. But, soon he began avoiding Sivaji Rao as Menon didn’t have the heart to shatter his hopes.

Once, Menon visited the Sathya Studio to take an interview of actress Srividya. There, he saw the movie’s hero Kamal Haasan posing for the media. Kamal was swarmed by the photographers who wanted to click the pictures of the actor. As Menon was getting ready to speak with Srividya, someone called him from behind. It was Sivaji Rao who told him that director Balachander had offered him an amazing role in this movie called Apoorva Raagangal.

Balachandra Menon openly told Sivaji Rao that his article and photographs were rejected by his superiors. Rao said it was okay and the duo parted ways. While speaking to Srividya, Menon asked why the newcomer wasn’t receiving any attention while the hero gets all the lime light. “Srividya told me that she had filmed a few scenes with the newcomer and predicted that he would become a star someday. Her words became true,” says Menon. The youngster who requested Balachandra Menon to publish an article about him later became the super star with millions of fans and admirers around the globe. Now, high profile media awaits an interview with Rajinikanth who has changed the face of Tamil cinema.