After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Neeraj Madhav calls out nepotism in Mollywood

Following Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's video message on nepotism after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebs have come forward talking about 'cruel and unforgiving' nature of the industry.

Now, actor Neeraj Madhav, who got the national fame post the Amazon Prime series 'The Family Man' opened up about the struggles he faced in Malayalam movie industry.

In a lengthy Facebook post, written in Malayalam, Neeraj Madhav highlighted about the 'unwritten rules in the film industry' that newcomers are instructed to abide by in order to go ahead in their careers.

"There is a hierarchy system that still exists in many movie sets. On several sets, senior actors get tea in cups, while junior artistes have to drink out of a steel glass. Tea tastes fine even if you were to drink it in a paper cup, but it feels infuriating when the hierarchy is forced on you,” he wrote.

Looking back on his six years in the industry, he added, “There is a group of people who plan to nip a growing talent in the bud. Newcomers are supposed to put on a pretence of humility and take the money offered, if they want to be called back for another project.”

It is to be noted that Neeraj was approached for a role in Sushant's last released movie Chhichhore but he missed out on an opportunity to work with him because of date issues.

“We could have been friends,” the actor stated.

The actor said he failed to be in the good books of many in the industry and thus lost chances because of this. "I am not a terrific actor, and not all the movies that I have done are great. What I intend to say is in a fair race everyone deserves an equal start. I am not asking for a reservation, but only quality in opportunities," he concluded.