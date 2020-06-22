Prithviraj to play Vaariyamkunnan in Aashiq Abu's period drama

A day after announcing Hagar, Aashiq Abu has announced yet another major movie with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj will play the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution.

Aashiq, who will be directing the historical movie also revealed that filming will begin in 2021.

Unda writer Harshad will be penning the script with Rameez while Shyju Khalid will be in charge of the cinematography.

Muhasin Parari, who last associated with Aashiq Abu for Virus, will be co-directing the movie and Saiju Sreedharan will be editing.

Compass movies along with OPM Cinemas will be producing the movie.

Meanwhile, Vaariyamkunnan a leader of Malabar Rebellion against the British was even the self-appointed Sultan of Eranad. Subsequently, he was executed by British.