{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Prithviraj to play Vaariyamkunnan in Aashiq Abu's period drama

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

prithviraj-aashiq-abu
SHARE

A day after announcing Hagar, Aashiq Abu has announced yet another major movie with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj will play the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Aashiq Abu turns cinematographer for Rima, Sharafu-starrer

Aashiq, who will be directing the historical movie also revealed that filming will begin in 2021.

Unda writer Harshad will be penning the script with Rameez while Shyju Khalid will be in charge of the cinematography.

Muhasin Parari, who last associated with Aashiq Abu for Virus, will be co-directing the movie and Saiju Sreedharan will be editing.

Compass movies along with OPM Cinemas will be producing the movie.

Meanwhile, Vaariyamkunnan a leader of Malabar Rebellion against the British was even the self-appointed Sultan of Eranad. Subsequently, he was executed by British.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES