From today, I am an independent filmmaker: Lijo Jose Pellissery

After announcing his upcoming project, director Lijo Jose Pellissery took to his Facebook page and opened up about films being released on different platforms.

He stated that cinema is not a money-making machine and that people should use it only as a medium to express. He added that he would screen his creations anywhere he wants to, and nothing would stop him from doing so.

“For me cinema is not a money making machinery but a medium to express my vision . so from today onwards I am a Independent film maker. I will use all the money I raise from cinema to fuel better cinema and nothing else . I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right because I am the creator of it,” he wrote.

Pointing that people are taking their own lives due to depression, he added that everyone should have a hope to stay alive. He added, “We are in the middle of a pandemic -a war-jobless people - identity crisis- poverty and religious unrest.people are walking a 1000 miles just to reach home .Artists are dying out of depression . so …These are times to create great art just to inspire people to feel alive. Just to give them hope in some form to stay alive.”

“Don’t ask us to stop working. Don’t ask us to stop creating. Don’t question our integrity. Don’t question our self respect. You will terribly loose because we are Artists,” (sic.) he wrote on Facebook.

Pellissery had recently announced that he will be shooting his film, titled A, from July 1, and released a poster.

Earlier, the film association had issued a warning against the production of new movies until the release of 66 films whose screening were hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.