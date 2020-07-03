Nithya Menen opens up on body-shaming

Actress Nithya Menen so far has a steady career after her debut in a Kannada movie. She has experimented with several roles in several film industries. And now, she is gearing up for her digital debut with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

During one of her recent interviews to promote the series, the actress opened up on how she deals with body-shaming.

Nithya told an online website that how those who criticise have usually never done as much as she has and that they don’t realise that someone’s weight might be different than theirs due to various other factors than just lifestyle.

She also stated that she believes in not blowing up such personal problems or give interviews about them. It’s something she deals with personally and irrespective of it all, she has always given good content.

Nithya Menen, in yet another interview said that there are times when she finds her job emotionally draining.

Asked if playing the role in Breathe too was emotionally draining for her, Nithya told IANS: "A lot of times, the job is emotionally draining. But this character was very different, in the sense what was expected of me to emote. It's a hypothetical situation. It's not something that any of us have experienced before. I wanted to make the performance very authentic."

"I was continuously thinking what's the graph, what is she going to feel right now. It was quite intense in the sense that every minute I was thinking about her," she added.

This is also her debut in the web world, but she is not nervous about it.

"I rarely get nervous in my life. I don't think I was nervous even for my first film. I am very excited about 'Breathe' because in my opinion, it is one of the best performances I have given till date. I am actually curious to see how it looks on screen," said the actress, who had made her film debut with the 2006 Kannada movie "7 O' Clock".

'Breathe: Into The Shadows, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, streams from July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.