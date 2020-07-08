Mammootty's Kasaba to get a sequel?

Mammotty's movie Kasaba, which marked the directorial debut of Nithin Renji Panicker, is all set to get a sequel.

The movie had been in news soon after its release in 2016 for its misogynist dialogues. Recently, on the film's fourth anniversary, producer Joby George took to Facebook and hinted at a sequel.

Sharing a still of Mammootty from the movie, Joby George wrote, “Four years ago during this time, we were busy giving the final touches for Rajan Zachariah’s character. Anyone can say anything but I know that Rajan is the king of Malayalam cinema. If things fall in place, Rajan Zakariya will be back once again.”

Now fans are excited to watch megastar in the role of CI Rajan Zachariah once again.

In 2017, Kasaba was the subject of a heated debate in the industry after actress Parvathy along with Geetu Mohandas openly called out misogyny in the movie. In the open forum held at the 22nd edition of IFFK Thiruvananthapuram, Parvathy stated that it was disappointing to see Mammootty mouthing derogatory comments against women.

The movie also had Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Neha Saxena as female leads.