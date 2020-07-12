Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test Covid negative

The Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited.

However, the family and staff and are in isolation.



Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets on Saturday evening that they had been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus infection.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital, where all the tests of the Bachchan family members were conducted. Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News: "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."

Reportedly, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilator. Further details are awaited.