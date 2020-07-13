{{head.currentUpdate}}

Bhavana is bold and beautiful in the terrific teaser of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2

Having been seen as the girl-next-door in most of her films, actress Bhavana is gearing up for something big with her upcoming film. The teaser of Kannada film Bhajarangi 2 was released online and opened to an overwhelming response.
The over 2-minute long teaser begins with the shloka, 'Vaidyo Narayano Harihi' and gives us glimpse of all the characters, including the lead hero, Shivarajkumar, along with Bhavana, Cheluvaraj, Shruti and Loki.

Mollywood fans are delighted to see Bhavana doing the big budget film with a different role. The teaser have raised expectations and seems like fans are looking forward for more.

Directed by A Harsha, the film has been produced by Jayanna and Bogendra. It has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by J Swamy.

This film is a sequel to the Kannada film Bhajarangi which released in 2013.

Meanwhile, Bhavana was last seen in Preetham Gubbi's 99. The movie, starring Ganesh and Bhavana in the lead, was the official remake of Tamil film 96. The film released in 2019.

