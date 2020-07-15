People are creating unnecessary controversies: Shaji Kailas on Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan row

Veteran film maker Shaji Kailas clarified that his latest movie Kaduva, starring Prithviraj in the lead role, is not based on the life of Jose Kuruvinakunnel who is a native of Pala. He added that Kaduva is a movie about a young planter and the character has no resemblance with Jose.

In an interview to a daily, Kailas said, “I know Jose very well. I and Renji Panicker had decided to make a movie about him. But, the screenplay by Jinu is totally different. Kaduva narrates the story of a young planter. The movie has got nothing to do with Jose. People are creating unnecessary controversies without knowing the truth.”

Meanwhile, the director revealed that only he and Prithviraj had read the screenplay of Kaduva completely. Shaji said that Jinu had actually written the screenplay for another director and that it came to him when that project didn’t take off. He reiterated that the character called Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan is imaginary. He, meanwhile, pointed out that Jose has the freedom to move legally. However, the director repeatedly says that both the movies are different.

Shaji had met Jose when he was filming the movie FIR. Later, it was Renji Panicker who revealed more about Jose to him. “It was one of my friends who took me to meet Jose. I wanted to know whether we could shoot at his place. I really liked him and his house. We even chatted for some time. I then spoke to Renji about meeting such a man,” revealed Shaji.

The duo then discussed about making a movie based on Jose. Mohanlal was roped in to play the lead role and the film was supposed to be bankrolled by Ashirvad Cinemas. The movie was titled Vyakhram and it was announced that Shaji Kailas would direct it. The main character in that movie was also called planter Kuruvachan. However, that movie didn’t happen due to many reasons. Screenwriter Renji Panicker had earlier told Manorama Online that the character called Kadvakunnel Kuruvacha was created 20 years ago for Mohanlal. He had also admitted that it was not an imaginary character and that the person was still living in Kottayam.

The movie Kaduva directed by Shaji Kailas with Prithviraj in the lead was announced last year. The first look poster of the movie too was released. The screenplay of this movie is prepared by Jinu Abraham. Later, another movie by the same name was announced as the 250th film of veteran actor Suresh Gopi. The motion teaser of the movie directed by Mathews was also released.

But, Jinu Abraham filed a case accusing the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer of plagiarizing his subject. The court then slapped a stay order on this movie that was being widely publicized as Suresh Gopi’s 250th movie. Jinu had submitted the documents of registering the name Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan as per the copy right act, in the court.

The plaintiffs had informed the court that the screenplay of Kaduva, including all the scenes, has been specially registered. They also produced the documents that prove the same. The court had considered these documents to stay the production of the Suresh Gopi starrer.

However, in an interesting twist, Pala native Kuruvinakunnel Kuruvachan said that the movies couldn’t be made without his consent. This has actually stalled the production of both the films. Jose had earlier said that he preferred either Suresh Gopi or Mohanlal to portray him on screen. He clarified that he had given his word to Renji Panicker, allowing the later to make a movie about him. He added that it wouldn’t change even now. The story is based on a sensational legal fight between Kuruvachan and a senior police officer.