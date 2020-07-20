Is Alia Bhatt's cryptic post about 'truth and lie' a response to Kangana Ranaut?

Right since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, there has been an uproar on social media on nepotism in Bollywood. Kangana had been in the forefront poiting fingers at celebs promoting nepotism in the industry.

Kangana hit out at what she called were 'nepotistic award shows' and recalled how in 2019, Alia Bhatt had earned the Best Actress trophy for a "mediocre role" of 10 minutes in Zoya Akhtar's film 'Gully Boy'. She pointed out how her portrayal of Rani Laxmi Bai in her directorial debut film 'Manikarnika' was sidelined and did not qualify as worthy of recognition. Likewise, Sushant's last onscreen venture 'Chhichhore', directed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari, was snubbed at the award show despite raking in more money and critical acclaim at the Box-Office than a "mediocre film" like Gully Boy.

Alia Bhatt has been maintaining silence and keeping low.

But recently, she shared a cryptic post hours after Kangana Ranaut dragged her name. 'Truth will be truth and lies will be lies,' shared Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story. She did so soon after father Mahesh Bhatt's cryptic post stating he doesn't 'want to be recalled as a holy man'.

Through her latest Instagram post, Alia hinted that Kangana was lying about the actress and mudslinging her family. "The truth is the truth even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it," shared Alia on Instagram.

Kangana had also spoken about Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, hinting that he runs a racket. Kangana said that Mahesh Bhatt's best friend Javed Akhtar controls everything in Mumbai.