Suriya debuts on Instagram on his 45th birthday, celebs share wishes

Actor Suriya turned 45 on Thursday and he debuted on Instagram. Suriya, who has been quite active on Twitter made his Instagram debut and within 24 hours, the actor has garnered 150,000 thousand followers.

He shared a photo of himself on his birthday along with a heartfelt note.

Suriya wrote, "Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!! #Staysafe #LoveUall (sic)."

However, Suriya seems to have created the account before and had uploaded his first picture two days ago. The photo is with his actress-wife Jyotika. It looks like his team was waiting to get a verified tick for the profile before making the account official.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with wishes from fellow celebrities and his ardent fans.