{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Suriya debuts on Instagram on his 45th birthday, celebs share wishes

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

suriya
SHARE

Actor Suriya turned 45 on Thursday and he debuted on Instagram. Suriya, who has been quite active on Twitter made his Instagram debut and within 24 hours, the actor has garnered 150,000 thousand followers.

He shared a photo of himself on his birthday along with a heartfelt note.

Suriya wrote, "Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!! #Staysafe #LoveUall (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

😇

A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya) on

However, Suriya seems to have created the account before and had uploaded his first picture two days ago. The photo is with his actress-wife Jyotika. It looks like his team was waiting to get a verified tick for the profile before making the account official.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with wishes from fellow celebrities and his ardent fans.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday dear @actorsuriya 😍

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor) on

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Wishes to @actorsuriya

A post shared by Suraj Venjaramoodu (@surajvenjaramoodu) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Surya anna @actorsuriya

A post shared by antony varghese (@antony_varghese_pepe) on

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES