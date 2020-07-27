Dulquer Salmaan to chat with students on his birthday

Malayali heart throb Dulquer Salmaan will have a virtual interactive session with his young fans on his birthday on 28 July.

Students from class five to under graduate can participate in ‘Chit Chat with DQ’ organized by Malayala Manorama and Manorama Online in association with Hero Extreme 160R.

‘Chit Chat with DQ’ offers an amazing opportunity for young students to free their minds off the rigorous schedules of online classes and relax by enjoying a chat with their favorite star. The students have already missed the colorful freshers’ days, the tearful farewells and the rainy monsoon mornings where they rush to schools and colleges.

The chat with Dulquer would be like a ray of sunshine for the students who are distraught about the Covid-19 situation.

To take part in the program, all you need to do is to send in the question that you wish to ask Dulquer or describe the incident that you would like to share with the actor to the WhattsApp number 9846061848. Your full address and the copy of your student ID too should be sent to this number. 20 students would be selected to participate in the interactive program with Dulquer Salmaan.