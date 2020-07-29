Forever indebted: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya thank fans for praying for them

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya who was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19 thanked fans.

The Bollywood diva shared a note of thanks on her Instagram page for her fans who prayed for her and her family’s heath. The photo showed her and Aaradhya’s hands, joined in a namaste and to make a heart sign.

“THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too,” she wrote in the caption.

Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. Her fans were indeed happy to learn about her recovery.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya are back home, Amitabh and Abhishek are still at the hospital.