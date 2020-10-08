Muthiah Muralidaran biopic: Vijay Sethupathi to be directed by MS Sripathy

Since last year, there have been reports about actor Vijay Sethupathi playing Muthiah Muralidaran in his biopic but no official confirmation happened. Now, production company Movie Train Motion Pictures has shared a poster confirming the biopic.

The sports-drama is jointly produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures which will be directed by MS Sripathy.

The official poster assures that the makers will be sharing new announcements in the future. "Vijay Sethupathi is Muthiah Muralidaran," read the poster, which has a photo of the cricketer's bowling action. The film is based on the life and struggle of cricketing legend Muthiah Muralidaran.

The cast and crew of Muthiah Muralidaran biopic is expected to be announced in the coming days. It is said that Vijay Sethupathi will be taking cricketing lessons from Muthiah Muralidaran for his role.

Earlier, there were also rumours doing the rounds that the film has been titled 800. However, the makers refrained from unveiling any other details regarding the biopic.