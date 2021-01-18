Dulquer Salmaan roped in for R Balki's next

Dulquer Salmaan is all to star in R Balki's new thriller movie. And with this, the R Balki’s directorial film will be Dulquer Salman’s third film in Bollywood.

The project

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed R Balki and his team felt that Dulquer Salmaan would fit the bill. He could be the best for the role of the protagonist in the film.

The ace director prepared the script of the film in lockdown.

R Balki is also going to be the producer of the film but backing from a studio is expected to be received as well. The female lead of the Dulquer Salmaan's new movie is still been decided. While the official announcement of Salmaan getting on board the film is expected to be made soon.

The DQ rage

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Karwaan. The movie also starred Mithila Palkar and the late Irrfan Khan. He then went on to star in The Zoya Factor in 2019 which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor as well.

Currently, he is awaiting the release of Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika and Malayalam movie Kurup.