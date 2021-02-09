Soubin Shahir, Lena join Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam

The first look poster of Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam featuring megastar Mammootty broke the internet after it was unveiled by Dulquer Salmaan.

Now, the latest update is that actors Soubin Shahir and Lena have joined the team.

The cast

Soubin Shahir and Lena are also part of the Amal Neerad-directorial. Both actors had confirmed this on their social media accounts, while sharing the posters of Bheeshma Parvam.

Reports are also rife that Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi are too part of the project.

The movie

The movie is scripted by Ravi Shankar, Devadath Shaji and Mano Jose.

The film will have cinematography by Anend C Chandran of ‘Premam’ fame. Sushin Shyam, who composed music for Amal Neerad’s last film ‘Varathan’, is most likely to be retained.

The makers are planning to start shooting by the second week of February.