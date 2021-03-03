Mysterious character in Barroz excites curiosity

The concept design of a character in the movie Barroz which is directed by iconic actor Mohanlal is creating a buzz on social media. A few pictures shared by veteran actor Prathap Pothen, who will be essaying a role in the movie, have ignited discussions on various social media platforms.

In one of the pictures, Mohanlal is seen holding the concept form of the character. While another one is a close-up shot of it.

From the look of these pictures, the character that dons an unusual shape is likely to scare the audience in the theaters. Meanwhile, the makers hint that one of the prominent characters in the movie would be appearing in this get-up.

It remains suspense whether Mohanlal himself would be appearing as this character. Netizens have already begun sharing their assumptions on social media with some saying that the character is likely to be an alien.

The pre-production works of the movie are progressing in Chennai. Jijo Punnose and Prathap Pothen too are seen along with Mohanlal in the pictures. The movie is likely to go on floors by the second week of March. Kochi and Goa are the main locations.