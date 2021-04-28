Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19

Allu Arjun has tested Covid positive.

The actor took to Twitter and shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself at home currently as he has mild symptoms.

The actor has also asked his fans and well-wishers not to worry about him as he is doing well.

Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Allu Arjun had been shooting for Pushpa recently which is slated for August 13 release. However, it is not known from where the actor got the virus.

Meanwhile, it is said that Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had landed in Hyderabad and joined the shoot for the movie.

On April 7, on the eve of Allu Arjun’s 38th birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.