Sai Pallavi looks regal and majestic in first look poster of Shyam Singha Roy

On Sai Pallavi's 29th birthday, on Sunday, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy released the first look poster of the actress.

The poster has Sai Pallavi draped in a traditional Bengali style saree and she looks majestic. She is surrounded by women in the background in similar red saris, indicating the festivities during Durga Puja.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Shyam Singha Roy also features Nani, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as other female leads.

Mickey J Meyer is the music composer of the film, and Sanu John Varghese is the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli is the editor. The movie is reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation, and is partly set in West Bengal.