Paresh Rawal responds to death hoax with witty reply

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Veteran actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like Hera Pheri and Oh My God, took to social media to shutdown the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …!,"

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan.

Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.

