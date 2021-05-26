Is Prabhas starring in Mission Impossible 7? Christopher McQuarrie says he’s never met Baahubali star

Prabhas is not part of Mission Impossible 7. A viral Twitter post earlier on Wednesday suggested that the director of the movie Christopher McQuarrie narrated the script to Prabhas when he was shooting for his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' in Italy.

As Prabhas was trending on Twitter, a user asked McQuarrie to confirm whether he had approached Prabhas for a role in Mission Impossible 7. The director responded, “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.”

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.



Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

Mission: Impossible 7 was recently delayed in October 2020, when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

It is slated to release on May 27, 2022. Its sequel “Mission: Impossible 8,” originally dated for November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor will soon be seen in "Radhe Shyam" alongside Pooja Hegde, which is being directed by Radha Krishna and will release on July 30.

His much-awaited film "Salaar" will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan. The film's mahurat took place here in January this year.

He also has "Adipurusha, which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character. Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by "Mahanti" director Ashwin Nag.