When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu walked hand in hand on a street in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram: Not many know about the story of how the capital city had played a vital role in fulfilling yesteryear Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar’s long cherished dream. The actor who had bid adieu to the world had always expressed his wish to walk freely on a busy street with his wife, without being noticed by anyone. However, he could realize that dream, only 25 years ago, when he visited Thiruvananthapuram to attend the famous Soorya Festival.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Photo: Vishnu V Nair

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had stayed at a luxurious suit in the Mascot hotel. The hotel staff was thrilled to welcome the super star and his wife. He was there in the city for three days. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar expressed his wish to his dear friend Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

“I have a special wish that I have been nurturing for so long. I know I cannot fulfill it in Mumbai or anywhere else. I want to walk, hand in hand, with my wife on a busy road,” Soorya Krishnamoorthy recalls Dilip Kumar’s words. Krishnamoorthy promised to help the actor fulfill his dream. Saira Banu wore a saree and she covered her head with the pallu so that no one would recognize her. Meanwhile, Krishnamoorthy gave his mundu to Dilip Kumar and made the latter wear a cap too. From the Keltron junction where stands a grand statue of the immortal love poet Vayalar, the couple walked until museum, enjoying the bustle of the vibrant city.

Soorya Krishnamoorthy walked a few feet behind the couple to whisk them away in case people recognized them. From the museum, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were driven back to the hotel in a car. Krishnamoorthy says the actor was so happy to finally fulfill his dream. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were grateful for the wonderful hospitality that they had enjoyed at Thiruvananthapuram and thanked everyone before going back.