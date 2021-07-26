Malayalam
Tovino and Pia Bajpai starrer 'Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum' on Neestream

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2021 09:56 AM IST Updated: July 26, 2021 11:49 AM IST
 The Malayalam version of 'Abhiyum Anuvum', the 2018 Tamil film of Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpiee started streaming on Neestream. The dubbed version is named 'Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum'.  

The film is directed by B R Vijayalakshmi, the first women cinematographer in Asia. She was the cinematographer for around 50 films in Tamil and Malayalam.

The film was released in Tamil and Malayalam in theaters on 25 May, 2018. The first half of the film is about the romance of Abhi and Anu and the second half gives prominence for anti-abortion views.

Pia Bajpai is having a prominent role in the film, which is based on real events.

The film is produced by Vikram Mehra and B R Vijayalakshmi under the banner Yoodlee Films.

Prabhu, Rohini and Suhasini Maniratnam are also in lead roles. Cinematography is by Akilan, lyrics by B K Harinarayanan and music by Dharan.

The executive producer of the film is renowned cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

