I'm not Gayathri Suresh's boyfriend: TV actor Jishin Mohan responds to allegations

Actress Gayathri Suresh has been in news of late. Along with Gayathri, actor Jishin Mohan too was dragged into the controversy revolving around a car accident. Now, Jishin shared a Facebook video and responded to the allegations raised against him.

In the video TV actor Jishin was heard saying, "Many are accusing me without knowing me. Gayathri was traveling in a car with her friends and reports had it that it was me who travelled with her. I would like to clarify that I am not the Jishin as mentioned in the reports."

"I am not Gayathri Suresh's boyfriend and I have nothing to do with her. Neither do I drink nor do I drive late at night. The allegations against me are totally baseless," he added.

For the unknown, Gayathri was traveling in a car with her friends a few days ago and the car driven by her friend collided with another vehicle. However, Gayathri Suresh and her friends didn't stop the car and rushed away from the accident spot.

Minutes later, the vehicle that collided with Gayathri Suresh's vehicle chased and caught them. A video circulated on social media showed how the public at the spot came and started to yell at the actress and her friends. Police officials later arrived at the spot and took control of the situation.

Since then, the actress had been targeted by the trolls and was getting negative comments for her behaviour. A day later, Gayathri came online and apologized for the accident.