It's a wrap for Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Chup'

Filmmaker R Balki has finished the production of his latest psychological thriller Chup - Revenge of the Artist.

The film, backed by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Dhanwanthary took to Instagram and posted a series of stories from the film's set.

"It's a wrap on 'Chup- Revenge of the Artist," the "Scam 1992," star wrote.

In another story, Dhanwanthary posted a video of Salmaan cutting the "final wrap cake" with her and the crew.

The screenplay and dialogues of Chup have been co-written by Balki and film critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Sen also shared a picture with the 57-year-old filmmaker on Twitter and announced the completion of the project.

The film's title was revealed on October 10, on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, with Balki saying that Chup is an "ode to the sensitive artist."

The filmmaker is known for films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Ki & Ka, and Padman.

Chup is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma, with Amit Trivedi attached as music composer.