While Jai Bhim is getting rave reviews from all corners, one scene in the movie has sparked debate among netizens. Looks like a section of people are offended by the scene in which Prakash Raj's character slaps a man who speaks to him in Hindi. Many users have claimed that the scene propagates an anti-Hindi sentiment.

One Twitter user wrote, "I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil. Honestly this kind of scene was not needed. Hope they cut it (sic)."

This had, in fact, sparked a debate with outrage from both sides.

As a counter argument, a few claimed that the scene had nothing to do with anti-Hindi sentiment and rather Raj's character, who is a cop in the movie, would have slapped the person if he spoke in any other language. They claimed that Prakash Raj slapped the man for trying to confuse him by speaking in a language that he doesn't understand when the man can speak in Tamil.

#PrakashRaj First of all watch Full Movie.That hindi speaking guy is the one of the culprit he well know tamil but he speak Hindi(he think if he speak Hindi police can't understand by that advantage he can escape)and try to escape after the slap he speak tamil and tell the truth — பிரசாந்த்(Prasanth) (@Prasanthtweet_) November 3, 2021 I know Marathi & Hindi properly...

Good msg Here given by #PrakashRaj as He Slap the Person who speaks Hindi...

As in #Maharashtra we will Follow his rules who Speaks Other languages in Maharashtra...

We Will Follow #PrakashRaj

He have given us great Message 🤟 — Deep🍀 (@DeepCityX) November 3, 2021

One Twitter user wrote, "Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil. Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi (sic)."

I stand with Prakash Raj sir. Acc to the constitution,Hindi is not our national language.Bollywood morons and bakths shld understand this and won't expect any fellow Indian to speak Hindi and respect the languages of respective countries.Always be a constitutionalist #PrakashRaj — Pranav (@Pranav8998) November 3, 2021 In tamil : speak in tamil.

In telugu : speak in telugu.

In hindi: "tell the truth"



According to logic, why was prakash raj not replayed " i dont know hindi" in hindi version.



🤔🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wyGQjGYWDX — i am proud to say indian (@DuvvadaSivabav1) November 2, 2021 Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi1/2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 2, 2021

Directed by Tha Se Gnanavel, Jai Bhim stars Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan and Rajisha Vijayan. The film, which is based on a real-life incident involving Justice K Chandru from his days as a lawyer, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.