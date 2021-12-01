Adventurous, thrilling and a first for Indian cinema; Muddy trailer out

The trailer of much awaited movie Muddy has been released. The adventurous action thriller is the first ever Indian movie based on 4x4 mud racing. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actors Renji Panicker and Unni Mukundan released the trailer through their official social media handles.

KGF-fame Ravi Basrur has composed music for the film, marking his entry into the Malayalam industry. Ratsasan-fame San Lokesh has led the editing team.

The film will be screened worldwide in more than 1500 theatres which is filled with action, adventure, and thrill. The film directed by debut director Dr. Pragabhal took five years to complete it.The actors in the film were given off-road mud racing training for two years and the adventurous scenes were shot without the support of dupes.

Earlier, the teaser of the film, released by film artists Fahadh Faasil, Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Siju Wilson, and Amith Chakkalakkal through their social media pages had a tremendous response from the viewers.

Muddy was filmed at beautiful and adventurous locations which gives a different visual experience for movie lovers. Muddy is a multilingual film and it will release in 6 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Releasing the trailer, Dr. Pragabhal, director of the movie, said, "There are many adventurous scenes and exhilarating visual-audio experiences in the movie. In spite of being a great action thriller, it will be watchable for the family audience too."

Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner PK 7. Newcomers Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj, and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles. Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sujatha, Shobha Mohan, and Guinness Manoj are also appearing in the film. PR campaign is by PR 360. The film revolves around the story of two rival teams connecting vengeance, family life, action, and comedy. The biggest challenge of the director was to present the mud race to the audience with all the thrill in this sports event.