Oscars 2022: List of winners

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2022 08:07 AM IST Updated: March 28, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Topic | Oscars 2022

Here are the list of winners who have bagged the coveted Oscars in the 94th Academy Awards so far:

  • Best Picture: CODA
  • Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Best Director: Jane Campion (Power of the Dog)
  • Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kostur (CODA)
  • Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
  • Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car (Japan)
  • Best Animated Feature: Encanto
  • Best Cinematographer: Greig Fraser (Dune)
  • Best Visual Effects: Gerd Nefzer, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor (Dune)
  • Best Sound: Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett (Dune)
  • Best Short Documentary: The Queen of Basketball
  • Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Linda Dowds, Justin Raleigh, Stephanie Ingram (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer (Dune)
  • Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper
  • Best Film Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)
  • Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsi Sipos (Dune)
  • Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
  • Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder (CODA)
  • Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas (No Time To Die)
