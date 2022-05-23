Malayali who co-produced 'Rocketry-The Nambi Effect' shares happiness over film's success at the Cannes

'Rocketry-The Nambi Effect' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to standing ovation and applause. The movie, directed by ace actor R Madhavan, is based on a true story of a Malayalee scientist Nambi Narayanan whose successful career was cut short after he was falsely implicated and jailed over espionage charges.

Now, Varghese Moolan, who bankrolled the project along with Saritha Madhavan and 27th investments, a hollywood production company, shares his happiness about the movie reaching the Cannes and the appreciation it has received so far.

According to Varghese, Rocketry turned his dream project after he got onboard with Madhavan for the film in 2017. “The journey of 'Rocketry' is admirable so far and fills me with great pride. The world has to know Nambi Narayanan's story which is why I decided to co-produce the movie. I am thankful that the Central government considered our movie as the official film to represent India at the Cannes,” said the entrepreneur who floated the production house Varghese Moolan Pictures in 2018. The first movie produced by the production company was Tamil Film 'Odu Raja Odu' under the banner 'Vijay Moolan Talkies'.

According toVarghese, the trailer of the movie, which was released in 2021, was also well received by the audience. Bollywood star Sharukh Khan and actor Suriya have guest roles in the movie.