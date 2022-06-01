From Appadi Podu to Pyar Ke Pal, a dip into KK's eternal rhythm which seeped into our heartbeat

For many, the late playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was a singing sensation whose music seeped into the rythm of our heartbeats. A beautiful blend of Indian and western, KK's compositions resonated with the kids who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s.

For them, he represented a niche culture rendering songs of love, passion and yearning with consummate ease. Onmanorama drifts into some of the mellifluous songs of the musician, who embraced eternity after a music concert in Kolkatta on Tuesday.

Pyar Ke Pal

No college farewell would be complete without playing 'Pyar Ke Pal' on loop. The song, part of KK's debut solo studio album released in April 1996, catapulted him to the realm of fame. The lyrics, written by Mehboob, strikes a passionate chord and Krishnakumar's rendition infused a soul into it, making it one of the most adored tracks of the generation.

Yaaron Dosti

Which better song than 'Yaaron Dosti' to remind you of the beauty of friendships? The song, crooned so soulfully by KK, can reduce you to tears and yet lift your spirits during the worst times.

Gham ki ho dhoop toh saaya bane tera woh dost



Naache bhi woh teri khushi mein

'Arre yaaron dosti badi hi haseen hai'

The translation would vouch for its appeal: A friend is someone who becomes the shade to protect you from the sunrays of sorrow, a friend is someone who dances in your happiness, My friends, friendship is a beautiful thing. (Sourced from Filmy Things)



Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

Who can forget the tragic love triangle revolving around Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Raut and Shiney Ahuja in 'Gangster'? Tapping the film's soul was KK's emotional rendition of the romantic song 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', in which Kangana and Emraan court each other.

Khuda Jaane

Getting this contemporary track from the film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' out of your heads is nearly impossible. KK's energetic and unreserved crooning of the song alongside Shilpa Rao will make your heart skip a beat everytime you listen to it.

Appadi Podu

This song from the movie 'Gilli' starring Vijay and Trisha is hummed in every corner of Tamil Nadu. It also has a huge following across the country with many still dancing to it in weddings and other cultural festivals. The song was sung by KK and Anuradha Shriram.