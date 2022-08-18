Malayalam
Entertainment

B Unnikrishnan’s next with Mammootty is titled ‘Christopher’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Mammootty-Christopher
Mammootty plays the lead in B Unnikrishnan’s ‘Christopher’
Topic | Entertainment News

The title poster of B Unnikrishnan’s next starring megastar Mammootty is out. Titled ‘Christopher’, the movie will be a thriller and has been taglined ‘Biography of a vigilant cop’. The title hints that Mammootty, who plays Christopher, is a cop.

The poster of the film looks promising as it shows the protagonist holding a gun. ‘Christopher’ will mark director Unnikrishnan first collaboration with Mammootty after a gap of 12 years. Their last film together was Pramani in 2010.

The movie, which went on the floors in July, has a stellar cast, including Amala Paul, Aishwariya Lakshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothen, Siddique, Jinu Abraham, among others. Sneha, Vineetha Koshy and Vasanthi are the other characters.

The film will boast of 30 new faces too and will also mark the debut of Tamil actor Vinay Rai into Mollywood. The movie will be shot in Ernakulam, Pooyakootty, Vandiperiyar, among other places.

Uday Krishna has written the script of the film. The cinematography is by Faiz Siddique who earlier worked in ‘Operation Java’. Justin Varghese is composing music for the film while the editing is by Manoj.

Director B Unnikrishnan’s last film was ‘Aarattu’ featuring Mohanlal, which was panned by the audience.

