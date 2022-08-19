Not scared of brickbats: Anushree on participating in 'Shobha Yatra' this year too

Actress Anushree, who participated in the Shobha Yathra held as part of the Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations, urged people not to politicise such celebrations. “You cannot say that I have political affiliations just because I participated in a event associated with my temple,” she said.

She added that she has been actively participating in every programme held at her temple since childhood.

Anushree has been trolled in the past for dressing up as bharathamba during such processions. She added that she did not dress up as bharathamba this year fearing trolls, but because she wanted the focus to be on her little nephew who was dressed up as little Krishna. She was speaking to the media while attending the Kamukumcheri’s Shoba Yatra organised as part of the Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations.

“It wasn’t the fear of getting trolled that stopped me from wearing a costume this time around. If that is the case, I wouldn’t have come wearing a saffron sari. These aren’t things I do to support any party. I was always at the forefront of activities in temple celebrations. Please don’t politicize it. These are things I have been doing right from childhood. Did we take part in these events because of any politics?—says Anushree.

Anushree’s photo shoot in which she is dressed up as a Lord Krishna during Sree Krishna Jayanthi was a big hit on social media. The stills which depicted the love story of Krishna and Radha were widely appreciated. “Sree Krishna Jayanthi greetings to all who love Lord Krishna unconditionally. These pictures are my offering to Lord Krishna,” she had captioned.