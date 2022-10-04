Kerala’s biggest anchor hunt is here! Manorama Max unveils ‘Next Top Anchor’

If you are someone who nurtures a dream of becoming a successful television anchor, then Manorama Max offers you the best opening. ‘The Next Top Anchor’ would be Kerala’s biggest hunt for anchors who could be the face of a program. Here is what you need to do to take part in Manorama Max’s ‘The Next Top Anchor’. Log into manoramamax.com and click on the banner ‘The Next Top Anchor’ to reach the registration page.

Upload a short video of less than 2 minutes in which you should explain why you wish to become an anchor. Upload three photos (Close up + Mid+ Long)

Guidelines

The video should be less than 50 MB and in mp4 format.

The video shouldn’t be more than 2 minutes long.

There shouldn’t be any background score in the video.

The video shouldn’t be edited.

The photos should be less than 1 MB.

The video and the photos should be uploaded only after registration.

Make sure that the videos and photos are ready to be uploaded immediately after registration.

The applicants should be between 18 – 25 years.

The applicants should be fluent in Malayalam.

The last date to send the applications is 15 October.