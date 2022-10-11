Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 80th birthday; tinsel town, PM Modi, wish the actor

New Delhi: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, considered a living legend by the legion of followers and his fellow actors, turned 80 on Tuesday.



A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

The actor, who has been part of the film industry for about five decades, is still a crowd puller as the large number of special birthday wishes that he has been receiving on social media since Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the megastar via Twitter and said, "He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi said, wishing him a very happy birthday.

Director Karan Johar penned a long note, calling the legendary actor an institution and 'a Masterclass in acting'. “AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema…

A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever ….

I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room…

There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours….” he wrote.

Resul Pookutty, master sound designer and the lone Malayali to win the Oscar Award so far, said the actor was an integral part of Indians lives. “To the legend Amitabh Bachchan many many happy B’day wishes. May Almighty shower you with His choicest blessings… I put myself at your feet, to your integrity, your love, your artistry, your humanness, everything that defines you as a person and an artist… You are an integral part of our lives and May Allah bless you with best of the health. Loads of love and hugs,” said Resul.

That even established actors are still enamoured by his style, baritone and screen presence was evident from actor Ajay Devgn's post. “You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best – YOU,” he wrote.

Sharing a picture with Amitabh Bachchan, veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher said that he should continue to reign our hearts.

She said, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitabh Bachchan Ji. God bless you with a long and happy life. Love and regards.”

Even at 80, Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry while continuing to spearhead the highly successful TV series 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' year after year.

The poster of his next film 'Uunchai,' directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was also unveiled on Monday as part of his birthday.

(With inputs from PTI)