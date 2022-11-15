Kavya Madhavan appears in front of camera after hiatus, fans demand her comeback

Kavya Madhavan, who has shied away from making public speeches after her marriage to actor Dileep, appeared in front of the camera recently. The actress spoke in length about her guru Anand Master who was starting India's first-ever classical dance band. She was also appearing on the Anand Vaibhavam YouTube channel to offer her best wishes to the venture.

“India’s first ever Indian classical dance band Anandavaibhavam. I am so happy that such a venture is happening through my Guru. I have been his student for the last 20 years. We share a bond that cannot be explained in mere words.

“When we shifted to Ernakulam and wanted to learn dance I was in search of a Guru. That’s when I discovered Anand sir. That’s also when my attitude towards dance also changed. His specialty is that his teaching method is customized to suit his students. He used to arrange dance numbers that gave emphasis to acting and swaras for me,” she said.

The actress added that her guru has never been harsh with her. “He has never scolded me. I have been able to perform at various dance stages in Kerala. And the full credit goes to him. I am not a hugely confident person. So the only reason I was able to perform so well on stage was because of him. I have to specially mention the confidence he instilled in me whenever I got cold feet. My experience with him cannot be summed up in a few lines. He has even come to the location to teach me dance.

I have always looked up to him. I can give him many definitions. He is someone who also supported me during a crisis. His family is like my own. All my wishes are there for his new venture. Though I am not physically present there, my mind is at Peringottukara.”

Meanwhile, her fans were elated to see her after a long time. “Kavya, please come back. You are a god-gifted talent. There isn’t another Malayalam actress who has been given so much support by the Malayalees,” were some of the comments under the video.

Kavya Madhavan has been a favourite with her quintessentially Malayalee looks. It’s been a while since her fans have been asking her to come back to acting. The 2016 Adoor Gopalakrishnan film ‘Pinneyum’ was her last Malayalam film.