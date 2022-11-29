'Mr and Mrs Kaduva': Supriya shares lovely pic with Prithviraj during film's success meet

Supriya Menon who launched Prithviraj Productions along with her film star husband Prithviraj recently posted a photo of the duo during the celebration of the film 'Kaduva'. The journalist-turned producer also humorously referred to themselves as 'Mr and Mrs Kaduva' in the post. 'Kaduva' success meet with Mr and Mrs Kaduva, wrote Supriya who looked elegant in a red saree while posing with Prithviraj who sported a casual look wearing a striped white shirt and trousers.

The makers of 'Kaduva' had organised a function to celebrate the success of the film directed by Shaji Kailas recently. During the event, Prithviraj revealed how he along with Listin Stephen (Magic Frames) decided to collaborate as producers for the movie.

“I have to give a special mention to Listin Stephen at this juncture. He has been part of all my projects in the last one and a half years. He partnered with me when I distributed films like ‘Charlie 777,’ ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Kanthara.’ I am someone who dreams big. Maybe you can even call me a little eccentric. By that count, I think Listin is a notch more eccentric than me. That’s why I decided to partner with him. If not for Listin, so many projects would never have been made. If not for Listin Stephen and Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions would never have been such a profitable production house,” says Prithviraj.

Shaji Kailas who attended the event said he will never forget that phone call by Prithviraj that changed his life altogether. “I decided to stay away from Malayalam films since I wasn't receiving any good subjects or stories. However, it was that one phone call by my younger brother Prithviraj that changed my life. I am indebted to him, Jinu (scriptwriter) and Listin Stephen for 'Kaduva', which marked my comeback to Mollywood,” Shaji Kailas said during the event.