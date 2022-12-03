Namitha Pramod is unapologetic about her stretch marks. See latest post

Namitha Pramod's looks and distinct style has always won her a huge fan following in Mollywood. The 'Adi Kappyare Koottamani' star recently shared a photo of herself sporting some stretchmarks. “Hello curves, stretch marks, wrinkles and ingrown hair ❤️.🙈#slayallday,” she wrote while posting the photo.

Though the marks are not very visible, several celebrities have praised the actress for being real about herself. “Stay real, fire,” wrote singer Amrutha Suresh under the photo, while Shwetha Menon appreciated the actress for exhibiting the right attitude. “Most important. Correct attitude and beautiful,” wrote the actress.

Namitha, who made her debut with the movie 'Puthiya Theerangal' went on to act in several hit movies like 'Sound Thoma', 'Amar Akbar Antony', 'Vikramadhityan', among others. The actress is also very close to Meenakshi, Dileep's daughter, has become quite selective with her movies recently. She was last seen in movies like 'Easho'.

Recently, the actress had posted a very cute note about her family and how her parents had always made them feel secure growing up.