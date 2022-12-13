'Harikrishnans' directed by Fazil and featuring actors Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead was a huge commercial success. The movie also gained prominence for its two climaxes. Though there were a few speculations about why the makers chose to film two climaxes for the movie, the general perception was that it ended separately to please the fan base of both the actors.

Theatres from Thiruvanthapuram to Ernakulam (reportedly had Mohanlal’s strong fanbase) had an ending with Mohanlal winning the girl while from Ernakulam to Kasaragod, Mammootty won the girl.

However, now, Mammootty, who was speaking at the launch of Goa Governor P Sreedhara Pillai’s latest books at the Kochi National Book festival. has revealed the reason why the makers decided to shoot two climaxes for the film.

According to the actor, they had planned to screen two different endings in two theatres in a city so that people would come to watch those two endings. “We did not shoot the two climaxes then with the intention of dividing the north and south regions. We had this good/sneaky intention of screening two different endings in two theatres in a city and hopefully people will come to watch those two endings. But unfortunately, while sending for prints, someone got it mixed up and it ended up screening in two different regions in Kerala. Our intentions were good. Since we had an audience who were happy to see the girl marrying either Krishnan or Hari, it became a success,” the megastar said, dismissing the rumours

The film revolves around two people- Hari and Krishnan. Both are in love with the same girl. The film ends with a note as to whom she picks as her suitor. As part of the promotions, the makers kept two endings for this film.